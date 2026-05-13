2026 NFL London Games tickets sales windows

Your sales windows for the 2026 NFL London Games to be played at Tottenham Hotspur stadium are as follows:
Amex presale: From Wednesday 27th May 10am to Tuesday 2nd June 5pm BST
Hospitality: From Friday 5th June midday BST
Tottenham STH: *From Tuesday 23rd June midday BST General Admission:From Tuesday 7th July midday BST
**subject to availability
*2024 NFL Tottenham Season Ticket Holders will be contacted separately by email regarding a priority purchase window, as per 2025.
Ticket pricing is as follows for the Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders Game to be played on October 4th at 2:30pm BST
|Category
|2026 *All In Ticket Price
|1
|£245.65
|2
|£235.65
|3
|£215.65
|4
|£200.65
|5
|£185.65
|6
|£164.15
|7
|£142.35
|8
|£115.10
|9
|£79.13
|Category 4 Child
|£101.48
|Category 9 Child
|£39.89
Ticket pricing is as follows for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars Game to be played on October 11th at 2:30pm BST
|Category
|2026 *All In Ticket Price
|1
|£280.65
|2
|£255.65
|3
|£225.65
|4
|£210.65
|5
|£195.65
|6
|£180.50
|7
|£153.25
|8
|£126.00
|9
|£79.13
|Category 4 Child
|£106.93
|Category 9 Child
|£39.89
Starting with the 2026 NFL season, the NFL is using *all-in pricing for NFL International Games, so you'll be able to see the total price of your ticket purchase, with no surprises at checkout. That's because you'll see the cost of your ticket, including all fees - from the moment you start shopping for your seats.'
Visit jaguars.co.uk to see ticket prices for Texans vs Jaguars at Wembley Stadium