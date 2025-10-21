2025 NFL Berlin Game: Your Digital Ticket 

When will tickets be dispatched?

All tickets at the Olympiastadion will be digital and every fan attending will need to have their own ticket downloaded and saved to their smartphone. Emails with links to download tickets will be sent no later than 48 hours prior to gameday.

Digital Ticket FAQs

How do I download the tickets from the email?

To download your digital ticket, please ensure the Apple Wallet (for iPhone) or the Google Wallet (for Android) app is installed on your device.

In the email, scroll down to the download buttons for both Apple Wallet and Google Wallet alongside each seat you have purchased. Click on the relevant button to download the ticket to your smartphone's Apple/Google Wallet. Once you have downloaded your own ticket, please forward the email to your other party members to be able to download their ticket to their device.

Which smartphones are compatible?

Apple: All Face ID iPhones are supported, as are all Touch ID iPhones with the exception of the iPhone 5s. Digital ticketing is also available on all Apple Watch models.

Android: Phones must run the latest version of Android, where possible. Google Pay must be installed and up to date, and NFC must be enabled.

Android users, to ensure your ticket(s) download correctly, please set Google Chrome as your default browser before clicking the ticket links below.

To set your default browser to Google Chrome, please follow these steps:

Go to settings Click on Apps Click on Chrome Click on Browser App Tick Chrome

Google Chrome will now be set as your default browser.

Samsung users may also need to set Google Pay to default.

To do this, please follow these steps:

Go to settings Click on Apps Click on Google Pay Click on Set as default Click Open supported links Click In this app

How do I forward tickets to others in my party?

First download and save your own ticket to your smartphone using the relevant Android/Google Pay or Apple Wallet button adjacent to your seat Make a note of which seat you have downloaded as well as which seat numbers each person in your party should download Forward the email to the others in your party ensuring you inform them of which individual ticket/seat number they should download. This will avoid anyone downloading a ticket that someone else in your party already has Alternatively, when you forward the email you can highlight the tickets you don't want to forward and delete them before sending the email

If you or any of your guests do not have a smartphone please contact customer support here

How do I use my digital ticket when I get to the Stadium?

With your ticket safely secured in your smartphone's digital wallet, you will not need to worry about printing anything off before you leave home. Just make sure your phone has sufficient battery life before setting off.

On approach to the stadium, locate your ticket held within your Apple Wallet or Google Pay app The Olympiastadion in Berlin has 2 main entry points to the south (Coubertinplatz) and the east (Olympischer Platz) of the stadium. You can scan your ticket at either entry point. Please be prepared to present your digital ticket for visual inspection prior to our security checkpoints. At the turnstile your phone should be held, screen up, with the brightness turned up under the barcode reader. Our stewards will be on hand for any assistance you may require Please note, each ticket will only work once on the turnstile – it is not possible to pass your ticket onto anyone else once you have entered the stadium If you have multiple tickets on your phone, ensure all members of your group are together ready to enter. Individually scan the rest of your group through the turnstiles before entering yourself Once through the turnstiles, check the entrance on your ticket. Follow the signage to locate your entry point to the stadium and find your seats.

What do I do if I don't receive the email with the ticket links?

If you have not received the email 48 hours prior to gameday, please contact customer support here

What if I don't have a smartphone?

If you or any of your guests do not have a smartphone please contact customer support here

What if my phone battery dies before I get to the Stadium?

Please visit the ticket offices located at the east and south entrances to the stadium. You will need to confirm your name, email address, and show ID. You will then be given a paper ticket to enter the stadium

What if my phone doesn't scan when I get to the Stadium?

There will be plenty of stewards on hand to assist on the day. You may need to visit the ticket offices located at the east and south entrances to the stadium

I'm bringing my baby to the event – do they need a ticket?