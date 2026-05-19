Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL is cooperating with Florida AG after receiving subpoena

The subpoena orders the league to appear at the attorney general's office in Tallahassee, Florida, on June 12. It asks the league to produce extensive documents, including "all diversity reports, coaching census data, or demographic surveys that reflect the race and sex of coaching staffs of the teams from 2017 to the present."

"There are a lot of candidates up there that are diverse, that are getting the opportunity to improve themselves and to get exposure, to get an opportunity," Goodell said. "So, the people that are up there are the best of the best and they are a very diverse group, but they are the best of the best. And what we're trying to do here is to make them even better and to give them opportunities. And that's what I heard is that one, they appreciate the opportunity; two, it was helpful in that."