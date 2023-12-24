2023 NFL season, Week 16: Six things to watch for in Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers on Christmas Day

There isn't a much better present for football fans than a Christmas Day tripleheader.

Three games are set to wrap up the Week 16 holiday slate on Monday, with each having massive playoff implications for at least one team involved.

The first matchup pits AFC West foes against each other as the Raiders travel to take on the Chiefs. Las Vegas sits in the No. 12 spot in the conference, far outside contention with just a 2% shot at reaching the playoffs going into the weekend, per Next Gen Stats, but Kansas City can clinch its eight straight division title with a victory.

Division rivals square off again in the middle of the three contests, when the slumping Eagles host the Giants amid a dead heat with the Cowboys for the NFC East.

And to top it all off, the Ravens and 49ers square off in a battle of the AFC and NFC's top-seeded teams -- a potential Super Bowl LVIII preview.