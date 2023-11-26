Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) officially active vs. Chiefs 

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that Crosby was getting treatment "around the clock," and working hard to be with his team this week.

And it appears to have ended up paying off, as Crosby could avoid missing his first game of the season despite the originally negative appearance of his game status.

Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, Crosby already has 10.5 sacks on the year, with his 2022 total of 12.5 his current career high. He also has had 65 tackles, 17 QB hits, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Crosby's expected availability also means that Sunday will mark another entry in the chronicle of the rivalry between him and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as documented on the Netflix show Quarterback. Each time the pair has matched up, there has been verbal sparring between them and a high level of competition.

In last season's two meetings, Crosby sacked Mahomes three times, though the QB got the last laugh with wins in both contests. With the injury question seemingly answered, Crosby will have a chance to get one back this week.