Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce implores fans ahead of homestand: 'That Black Hole has to be real'

Published: Nov 22, 2023
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having returned from South Beach with his first loss as the Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach, Antonio Pierce is looking at the silver and black lining ahead.

The Raiders, still clinging to postseason hope, have three straight home games on their schedule and finish the regular season with four of their final six in Las Vegas.

Thus, Pierce is imploring the Raider Nation to bring the intensity to Allegiant Stadium, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Having a homefield advantage for us is huge," Pierce told reporters Tuesday. "What we've gotten the last two home games against the Giants and Jets, that has also energized our team. So, I'm calling on Raider nation, our fanbase, our alumni to show up and show out. Bring that energy, bring that passion. Watch these guys play hard, give their effort, execute at a high level and play with the intention to win every game at home. Allegiant Stadium has to be ours. That Black Hole has to be real."

The Black Hole, referring to the costume-clad Raiders home fans who line the end zone, was in full effect during Pierce's first two games as interim head coach after taking over for the fired Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders won, 30-6, over the Giants in Week 9, and prevailed again in Week 10 against the Jets, 16-12. Though Las Vegas surprised many, it still fell against Miami in Week 11, 20-13, on the road.

Sitting at 5-6 as the 12th-seeded team in the AFC, the Raiders need to make a move now to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Thus, Pierce is looking to rally Raiders fans to make Allegiant Stadium a bad place for opponents to play and a great venue for the Silver and Black to find success.

"When we make that a conscious effort and a mindset, and the fans do the same, it's a helluva place to play at," Pierce said.

All the noise in the world can't drown out Kansas City's success, though.

The Chiefs are coming off a loss to the Eagles on Monday, but have won five in a row on the road against the Raiders. The Raiders last home win in the rivalry was in Week 7 of the 2017 season. They were still in Oakland, Derek Carr was still their quarterback, Amari Cooper was still their leading receiver and Patrick Mahomes hadn't thrown an NFL pass yet.

Thus, regardless of what transpired on Monday night, the Chiefs are still riding momentum against the Raiders and are the reigning world champs.

"Give them their flowers, they're the defending Super Bowl champions and regardless of what happened last night, we expect the best from them," Pierce said.

Nevertheless, Pierce has changed the Raiders' outlook in three games at the helm. He's hoping to bring about more change on Sunday in the hopefully inhospitable confines of Allegiant Stadium.

"We're fortunate that three of the four are going to be at our place," he said. "Great opportunity for us in our division with a team that we know very well and we're excited."

