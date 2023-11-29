2023 NFL season, Week 13: Four things to watch for in Seahawks-Cowboys on Prime Video





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿The Dallas Cowboys have been dominant at home this season, but they have yet to win a game against a team over .500. Something will have to give over the next month.





Thursday marks the start of a five-game span for the Cowboys during which every one of their opponents is currently above .500, including Seattle, their Week 13 opponent. Three of their next five games are in Dallas, along with the Eagles rematch and an important Week 17 game against the Lions, with whom the Cowboys could be jockeying for postseason position. All three opponents potentially could be playoff previews, too.





At 8-3, the Cowboys are in great position to make the postseason. The problem is that the 10-1 Eagles keep winning, and Dallas can’t afford to fall farther behind if it wants to win the NFC East and earn a home playoff game.





The Cowboys have been dominant at times this season, with the league’s best point differential at plus-162. They’ve been unbeatable at home so far, not trailing at any point this season at AT&T Stadium. But their five home victories have come against teams that could end up picking in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Dallas has faced the easiest schedule in the NFL so far, with a .384 opponent win percentage.





Beating the Seahawks would end some of this chatter. But is Seattle still a very good team?





The Seahawks have lost three of four games, dropping to 6-5 following a Thanksgiving blowout at the hands of the 49ers. Seattle has lost its past three road games, including a 34-point blowout at the hands of the Ravens.





Both teams remain in the playoff hunt, but the Seahawks are the more desperate of the two teams. A loss to Dallas wouldn’t end their chances, but a victory prior to their rematch against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 10 would be huge.





Will the Cowboys' homefield factor tilt the game? Or can the Seahawks rediscover their early-season magic?





Here are four things to watch for when the Seahawks visit the Cowboys on Thursday night on Prime Video:



