Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Geno Smith (elbow) 'night and day' difference heading into Cowboys showdown 

"The difference was night and day," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday, via the team's official website. "He was out there running practice and putting on a show for us as he does every week, throwing the football all over the place. He did that exactly. He was full go the whole time, and that was not the case (last week). We don't want to make a big deal about it, but it was pretty obvious it was a big difference."

A week ago, Smith sat out practices nursing the injury on a short week. The Seahawks hope a full complement of rest and reps before this Thursday night tussle will be the difference this time.

Seattle desperately needs a big game from its offense to bust through a good Cowboys D. The Seahawks offense has gone 20 straight drives without a touchdown, the longest active streak in the NFL. Seattle has not gone longer than 20 consecutive possessions in a season without an offensive TD since Weeks 5-8, 2011 (with Tarvaris Jackson and Charlie Whitehurst at QB), per NFL Research.

Having a healthy Smith doesn't guarantee an up-and-down offense gets back on track, but it certainly is better than the alternative.