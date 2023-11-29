Around the NFL

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Geno Smith (elbow) 'night and day' difference heading into Cowboys showdown 

Published: Nov 29, 2023 at 07:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played at less than 100 percent in his team's Thanksgiving night loss to the San Francisco 49es, battling an elbow injury suffered in Week 11

Smith completed 18 of 27 passes for 180 yards and an interception in the 31-13 blowout while dealing with the injured elbow. A week later, things seem much better for the quarterback physically.

Related Links

"The difference was night and day," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday, via the team's official website. "He was out there running practice and putting on a show for us as he does every week, throwing the football all over the place. He did that exactly. He was full go the whole time, and that was not the case (last week). We don't want to make a big deal about it, but it was pretty obvious it was a big difference."

A week ago, Smith sat out practices nursing the injury on a short week. The Seahawks hope a full complement of rest and reps before this Thursday night tussle will be the difference this time.

Seattle desperately needs a big game from its offense to bust through a good Cowboys D. The Seahawks offense has gone 20 straight drives without a touchdown, the longest active streak in the NFL. Seattle has not gone longer than 20 consecutive possessions in a season without an offensive TD since Weeks 5-8, 2011 (with Tarvaris Jackson and Charlie Whitehurst at QB), per NFL Research.

Having a healthy Smith doesn't guarantee an up-and-down offense gets back on track, but it certainly is better than the alternative.

Seattle continues its brutal stretch of games with Thursday's showdown against Dallas. Then comes the rematch with the Niners and a battle with the top-seeded Eagles. Carroll's crew must find a win or two to keep from floundering their playoff positioning before Christmas.

Related Content

news

Sean Desai: Eagles will have a good plan to corral 'slippery' Brock Purdy 

With a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game in Week 13, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai is preparing a plan for a 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in Sunday's rematch.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: T.J. Watt is 'best defensive player on the planet right now' 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for star defender T.J. Watt when talking with reporters on Tuesday.
news

'Hard Knocks' spotlights Dolphins DB Jevon Holland's play 'that everyone will remember'

In the second episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," safety Jevon Holland receives the game ball after he stole the show with a 99-yard pick-six to close out the first half of the Dolphins-Jets matchup on Black Friday. 
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 'expects nothing but' Cardinals RB James Conner's 'absolute best' in Pittsburgh return

Mike Tomlin's familiarity with just how good James Conner is stands as the foremost reason he doesn't want Conner to have a happy homecoming Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals face the host Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery, miss multiple weeks

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and keep him out multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Vikings activate WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Tuesday that they would activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) later that day.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of the 2023 season.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's status in question due to thumb injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt moving forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday