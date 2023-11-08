2023 NFL season, Week 10: Four things to watch for in Panthers-Bears on Prime Video





When the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers back in March it defined and reshaped the 2023 NFL Draft.





The Panthers indicated they liked multiple quarterbacks at the time. The coaches and scouts did their due diligence and selected Alabama’s Bryce Young roughly six weeks later. Another option -- Ohio State’s ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿C.J. Stroud﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ -- went second overall to the Houston Texans.





Halfway through their respective rookie seasons -- even after the Panthers beat the Texans in Week 8 -- Stroud has clearly outshone Young to this point. Young also is coming off a rough performance (three interceptions, including two pick-sixes) this past Sunday in a loss to the Colts.





The Bears received a king’s ransom in return for the pick that became Young, including a few players who figure to play big parts in Thursday’s game.





One is wide receiver ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿DJ Moore﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, who is facing his former team for the first time. Another is right tackle ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Darnell Wright﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, who indirectly landed in Chicago via that March trade and who has had some high moments as a rookie starter. Acquiring additional picks also allowed general Ryan Poles to land pass rusher ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Montez Sweat﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ at the trade deadline last week.





The decision to send the top pick to the Panthers, however, will continue to pay off for the Bears.





Chicago will receive the 1-7 Panthers' first-round pick next year, providing the Bears even more incentive to win Thursday night. Each Carolina loss moves that pick up, even if Chicago's own pick slides down the draft order with each subsequent victory. The Bears currently hold the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2024 draft thanks to their trade with the Panthers.





Here are four things to watch for when the Panthers visit the Bears on Thursday night on Prime Video:



