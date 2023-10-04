2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Commanders on Prime Video





Thursday night’s game will pit two teams that saw victories slip through their fingers in Week 4. The difference, of course, was how those games ended and who each team lost to.





The Washington Commanders scored a touchdown as time expired last Sunday, and they were one two-point conversion away from a massive road victory over the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, Washington opted for a game-tying extra point, eventually falling in overtime.





The Chicago Bears looked poised for their first victory last week at Soldier Field, leading the winless Denver Broncos, 28-7 late in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth, the lead was gone, and the Bears would drop to 0-4 -- losers of 14 straight games back to last season.





At 2-2, the Commanders are fighting for respectability and better positioning in the competitive NFC East. Sam Howell bounced back in a big way following a humbling performance in Week 3, and the team showed it would not be outclassed two weeks in a row against a top-tier performance after being demolished by the Bills, 37-3.





The Bears are just looking for a win, really anything they can hang their hats on in what has become a nightmare of a season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned after just two games, leaving the defense in the hands of embattled head coach Matt Eberflus. Wide receiver Chase Claypool remains a Bear for now, but he’s been asked to stay away from the team this week after he was a healthy inactive in Week 4. It’s become ugly and awkward in Chicago.





Eberflus might be coaching for his job, with a career mark of 3-18 entering the game. The Bears have prided themselves on having never fired a coach midseason, but that historical restraint could be tested if they keep losing.





