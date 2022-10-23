2022 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out versus the Bengals.
- Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (left ankle) is questionable to return versus the Falcons.
- Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) has been ruled out versus the Cowboys.
- New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) and guard Ben Bredeson (knee) have been ruled out versus the Jaguars. The initial belief is Neal suffered an MCL injury and will undergo further tests to determine the full extent of the injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
- Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner (concussion) has been ruled out versus the Packers.