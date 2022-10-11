2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday 

In a wild, wild AFC West showdown, the Las Vegas Raiders and host Kansas City Chiefs went down to the wire.
Following a furious Raiders start, the Chiefs rallied to go ahead on the strength of four Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, only for the game's other high-profile duo of Derek Carr and Davante Adams to get the Silver and Black right back into it.
In an instant classic rife with drama, controversy and stupendous individual efforts, it was Mahomes and Co. who hung on for a 30-29 Chiefs win over the Raiders on Monday night.
Around the NFL will have more shortly from Nick Shook.