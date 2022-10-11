Raiders TE Darren Waller exits Monday night with hamstring injury 

The Las Vegas Raiders' impressive Monday night start was all the more notable considering it came largely without standout tight end Darren Waller.

Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against the rival Kansas City Chiefs. Waller left the field early in the first half and returned to the sideline to open the second in street clothes.

The former Pro Bowler's evening ended with no catches, no targets and five routes run on those six snaps. His final snap was on a fourth-and-1 play in the first quarter that resulted in a Derek Carr-to-Davante Adams 58-yard touchdown pass.

Waller was on the sidelines for much of the first quarter and garnered a questionable designation before exiting to the locker room late in the second quarter.