Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Seven catches. Twenty-five yards. And 24 points.

That was tight end Travis Kelce's final stat line on a chaotic Monday night in which some short gains added up to a big win.

Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

"I just worked my tail off for these guys and ran tonight," Kelce told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "That's all I did for [Chiefs] Kingdom. They showed up, showed out on a Monday night, knowing everybody's got work tomorrow and they were in here loud and proud."

Though Monday night's game was an instant classic, Kelce's line was hardly ordinary fare.

Kelce became the first player in NFL history to record four receiving touchdowns of fewer than 10 yards in a game, according to NFL Research. And before Monday evening, Marvin Jones, in 2019 with the Detroit Lions, held the record for the fewest receiving yards (93) by a player to catch four TDs, per NFL Research. Kelce set a new standard by 68 yards.

"They were trying to take Kelce out of the game," Chiefs head coach Reid said after the game. "I mean he had 25 yards and four touchdowns. So, I mean that's a pretty good day, but kind of a weird number."

A weird stat line, indeed, but Kelce making an impact for the Chiefs is hardly strange.

Kelce, who tied the Chiefs' franchise record with a catch in 131 straight games, has been a constant season after season, building a rapport with Patrick Mahomes that's rarely seen and marveled at by their future Hall of Fame head coach.

"They work so well together," Reid said. "How they play off of each other, I think, is big. That doesn't always happen in this league where you find a guy that you have that mojo with there -- whatever you want to term it."

Though those 25 yards were on the low end for Kelce -- his lowest output since Week 17 of last year, in fact -- the four TDs matched a franchise record. More than all that, they keyed a resounding Chiefs comeback.

"Just keep fighting," said Kelce of the message after the team fell behind, 17-0, in the second stanza. "We know what's real. We got a great team. We know we got a lot of heart in the Chiefs locker room. We just keep bringing it every single day and you'll see it in games like that."

On an 11-play, 75-yard odyssey of a drive, Kelce had just one catch, but it was good for a touchdown to get the Chiefs on the board in the second quarter.

Contributors were myriad for the Chiefs, but it was within the sure hands of Kelce and the shaky right foot of kicker Matthew Wright that Kansas City got all its points.