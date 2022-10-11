Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving camera operator after loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized to a camera operator he pushed to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.
Adams was walking off GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium toward the tunnel when he shoved a man down. Not long after, Adams apologized to the man and addressed the incident during his postgame news conference.
"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy [camera person] running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."
Adams later tweeted out an apology, as well.
Adams had two long touchdown receptions on Monday, including one that cut the Chiefs' lead to one point in the fourth quarter. But he also had a pivotal reception in the fourth quarter overturned on review, and Adams collided with Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on a failed fourth down attempted that ended the game.
Clearly frustrated by the Raiders' loss, Adams was seen after the game slamming his helmet. Not long after, the incident in the tunnel occurred.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 1-4 on the year.