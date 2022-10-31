2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 9 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 50%





All the Toney trade hype went down after last week’s column published, so this is my first chance to edumacate y’all on the second-year former Giant. You may have seen some wild conjecture about Toney being “the next Tyreek Hill,” and plenty of adamant denial of said conjecture. Here’s the thing. Odds are, no one will be the next Tyreek Hill. Maybe ever. But ... Toney might be the best bet in the entire league to beat those odds. Yeah, I said it. There’s a pretty short reel of NFL tape on Toney thanks to injuries (and disappointing usage in New York) but spend a few minutes watching it and you’ll know what I mean. He’s lightning in human form. Add in the lack of a true No. 1 in Kansas City, the arm of Patrick Mahomes and the brain of Andy Reid ... and the ceiling is somewhere near the International Space Station. To be clear, the floor is also somewhere in the Mariana Trench (Google it), so adjust your expectations accordingly.