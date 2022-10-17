2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 7 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 2%





Let me be very clear. I think it’s just as likely that Drake has 20 fantasy points over the full balance of the 2022 season as it is that he logs another 20-point game. It took J.K. Dobbins exiting Sunday with tightness in his previously-injured knee for Drake to see significant work -- but boy, did he capitalize. Drake looked legitimately electric on several plays, including multiple 30-yard runs (one of which resulted in the Ravens’ first touchdown of the game). He finished with 119 yards on 10 carries (that’s 11.9 yards per carry if you’re math-averse) and may have earned himself some extra snaps in future contests. However, as soon as Dobbins’ knee clears up, Drake will slide back down to third in the Baltimore run game pecking order (at best). He’s basically Deon Jackson lite. Which is to say, add him if you have room, but don’t break the bank.