2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 1 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 52.5%





Jones is making a Week 1 Waiver Wire column. Is this the Upside Down? I mean, yes, Jones has missed 14 games over the last two seasons. And yes, he averaged only 43 receiving yards per game last year (at 32 years old), which is less than half his career average. OK ... I’m starting to understand. But hear me out. As odd as this may seem, Julio Jones has looked a little like ... Julio Jones in Bucs training camp. And he’s got Tom Brady at QB. And Chris Godwin is still not cleared for Week 1 (and won’t be 100% even if he is). And Randy Moss was the WR2 overall at 32 years old -- with Brady -- in 2009. And for that matter, Jerry Rice was the WR1 overall at 33 years old in 1995. I’m not saying Jones is going to be a Top 12 wideout in 2022 ... but he is unironically closer to Jerry Rice and Randy Moss than he is to Emmanuel Sanders or even A.J. Green.