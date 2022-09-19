2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 3 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 18%





Somebody stop me. Please. I beg you. Not like this. Fine, I’m recommending you add Engram. There I said it. Are you happy?! ... Can you tell Engram has hurt me? Chances are, he’s hurt you, too. The guy has been a drop-machine and an unmitigated bust since his promising rookie season. But here we are again, headed back to the well. Thing is, we can’t really ignore seven catches on eight targets, in a game the Jaguars were winning from start to finish. Trevor Lawrence will be throwing for his life most games and Engram will come down with some of those balls. Convincing, I know. That’s as nice as I can be to Engram, for now.