2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 2 waiver wire

Guys to 'Stache: What on earth is Isiah Pacheco doing in the "Guys to 'Stache" and not at the top of this article?! Did I not see his late-game touchdown?! Yes, I did, and the key phrase there is "late-game." Pacheco played 4 of 56 snaps in the first three quarters and only became relevant in garbage time. He's worth 'stache-ing as a handcuff to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but that's it. ... Rex Burkhead logged 19 touches (22 opportunities, including eight targets) in Week 1 and managed 70 total yards against the Colts defense. As uninspiring and anti-Dameon-Pierce as this may be (to my own chagrin), Burkhead is the clear-cut leader in passing situations and will likely continue to split the early-down work as well. ... Believe it or not, Zack Moss snagged six receptions vs. the Rams (on six targets) and added six carries to boot. He played 38% of snaps (to Devin Singletary's 59%), and while Singletary looked like the most effective runner, it appears the Bills might have interest in involving Moss in the (extremely productive) passing game. ... Nyheim Hines caught all six of his targets for 50 receptions in Week 1 (adding three carries for only 4 yards), reminding us that he is a legitimate PPR option in deeper leagues. ... Oh, and just in case Kyle pulls any Shanahanigans in San Francisco (see what I did there?), Jordan Mason is a name to monitor as a potential alternative to Jeff Wilson Jr.