NFL Top 100 from NFL Network

How to watch NFL Top 100
NFL Top 100 can be streamed live on the NFL Network live stream. More ways to watch NFL Network can be found here.
Will there be an NFL Top 100 in 2021?
NFL Top 100 will air during the 2021 offseason as a lead up to the start of the Regular Season. For the eleventh consecutive year, current NFL players will vote to determine the top 100 players in the NFL. Last year, NFL Top 100 aired on NFL Network from July 26-29, over four consecutive days, crowning Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens as the number one ranked player ahead of the season.
Who were the best NFL players in the league 2020?
Ahead of the 2020 season, NFL players decided who the best players were in the league among them. The Top 100 Players of 2020 highlighted the game's best playmakers, show-stoppers, and the best of the best, concluding with a game-wrecking crew landing in the Top 10:
- Lamar Jackson - 2019 NFL MVP
- Russell Wilson - Super Bowl 48 champion and 7x Pro Bowler
- Aaron Donald - 2x Defensive Player of the Year and 2018 NFL Sacks leader
- Patrick Mahomes - 2018 NFL MVP, Super Bowl 54 Champion and MVP
- Michael Thomas - 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year
- Christian McCaffrey - 2019 Pro Bowler
- George Kittle - 2x Pro Bowler
- DeAndre Hopkins - 4x Pro Bowler
- Stephon Gilmore - Super Bowl 53 Champion and 3x Pro Bowler
- Derrick Henry - 2019 NFL Rushing Yards Leader