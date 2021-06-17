NFL Top 100 from NFL Network

Published: Jun 17, 2021 at 12:34 PM

How to watch NFL Top 100

NFL Top 100 can be streamed live on the NFL Network live stream. More ways to watch NFL Network can be found here.

Will there be an NFL Top 100 in 2021?

NFL Top 100 will air during the 2021 offseason as a lead up to the start of the Regular Season. For the eleventh consecutive year, current NFL players will vote to determine the top 100 players in the NFL. Last year, NFL Top 100 aired on NFL Network from July 26-29, over four consecutive days, crowning Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens as the number one ranked player ahead of the season.

Who were the best NFL players in the league 2020?

Ahead of the 2020 season, NFL players decided who the best players were in the league among them. The Top 100 Players of 2020 highlighted the game's best playmakers, show-stoppers, and the best of the best, concluding with a game-wrecking crew landing in the Top 10:

  1. Lamar Jackson - 2019 NFL MVP
  2. Russell Wilson - Super Bowl 48 champion and 7x Pro Bowler
  3. Aaron Donald - 2x Defensive Player of the Year and 2018 NFL Sacks leader
  4. Patrick Mahomes - 2018 NFL MVP, Super Bowl 54 Champion and MVP
  5. Michael Thomas - 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year
  6. Christian McCaffrey - 2019 Pro Bowler
  7. George Kittle - 2x Pro Bowler
  8. DeAndre Hopkins - 4x Pro Bowler
  9. Stephon Gilmore - Super Bowl 53 Champion and 3x Pro Bowler
  10. Derrick Henry - 2019 NFL Rushing Yards Leader

Related Content

news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Honoring Juneteenth: Former NFL RB Warrick Dunn's commitment to changing lives unwavering

Learning about Juneteenth and the 1921 Tulsa race massacre has helped Warrick Dunn gain a greater appreciation for why his charity work is more crucial than ever right now, the former NFL RB tells Steve Wyche.
news

Chiefs G ﻿Laurent Duvernay-Tardif among finalists for ﻿ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in his native Canada, is among the finalists for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets TE Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW