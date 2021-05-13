2021 NFL schedule: Three Washington games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Washington fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, Week 10, Nov. 14, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

This is a rematch of last year's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, when Washington gave Tom Brady's Bucs a run for their money in a 31-23 defeat. And it did so with backup QB Taylor Heinicke as its starter. It was a testament to Washington's young and exciting defense that bestowed its good fortune to a struggling offense. The additions of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and wideout Curtis Samuel could be the missing elements to an offense that was in need of big plays last season.

New York Giants at Washington Football Team, Week 2, Sept. 16, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Washington swept the Eagles and Cowboys on its way to an NFC East title with a 7-9 record in 2020, and two heart-breaking losses to the Giants last year will be emphasized in Ron Rivera's mission statement this season. A failed two-point conversion and a drive-ending turnover in the final seconds of those defeats are the details needed fixing as the Football Team aims to repeat as NFC East champs for the first time since 1984.

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, Week 3, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Another 17th-game special, Washington heads to Buffalo just ahead of the 30th anniversary of Super Bowl XXVI. As Bills QB Josh Allen brews excitement in Western New York, Fitzpatrick, 38, has the chance to reappear in front of a Buffalo crowd that cheered him on for four seasons of a nine-team, 17-year career. It's a matchup poised for a great atmosphere and the big-game feel will resonate between two playoff teams from a year ago.

Check out the full Washington schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sept. 26 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 10 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 -- BYE

Nov. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 21 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 5 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 18 or 19 at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD