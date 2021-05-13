2021 NFL schedule: Three Eagles games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Philadelphia Eagles fans should circle on their calendars this fall:
Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 4, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
It's the first trip to Philadelphia for ex-Eagles coach Andy Reid since becoming a Super Bowl champion. Perhaps an appreciative welcome awaits Reid despite his 2-0 record vs. the Eagles since becoming Chiefs coach, but that certainly won't be the case for Patrick Mahomes' debut in Philly. The powerhouse Chiefs will always be a highlight for anyone's home schedule, and it offers the ultimate test for first-year head coach Nick Sirianni, who started his NFL coaching career in K.C.
Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9, Nov. 7, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
The Eagles host a gauntlet of teams outside the division (Bucs, 49ers, Saints, Chiefs) but a visit from the Chargers rehashes a rare-yet-exciting matchup historically. Ten of 12 total meetings between these teams have ended in a one-score game. While Jalen Hurts still needs to earn the starting role this offseason, a duel with fellow second-year QB Justin Herbert seems fit to maintain a theme of excitement.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, Week 13, Dec. 5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Thanks to the addition of a 17th game this season, we will get to see if the Eagles can maintain an astounding 11-0 all-time record versus the New York Jets. Led by two rookie head coaches who specialize on opposite sides of the ball, this Eagles-Jets matchup is interesting for several reasons and it sizes up to be a competitive affair.
Check out the full Eagles schedule below (all times ET):
Sept. 12 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 19 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 27 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 10 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)**
Oct. 24 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 31 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 14 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 28 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 5 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 12 -- BYE
Dec. 18 or 19 vs. Washington Football Team, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 26 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 2 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)
*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD
**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change