2021 NFL schedule: Three Eagles games for fans to circle

Published: May 12, 2021 at 08:01 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Philadelphia Eagles fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 4, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

It's the first trip to Philadelphia for ex-Eagles coach Andy Reid since becoming a Super Bowl champion. Perhaps an appreciative welcome awaits Reid despite his 2-0 record vs. the Eagles since becoming Chiefs coach, but that certainly won't be the case for Patrick Mahomes﻿' debut in Philly. The powerhouse Chiefs will always be a highlight for anyone's home schedule, and it offers the ultimate test for first-year head coach Nick Sirianni, who started his NFL coaching career in K.C.

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9, Nov. 7, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Eagles host a gauntlet of teams outside the division (Bucs, 49ers, Saints, Chiefs) but a visit from the Chargers rehashes a rare-yet-exciting matchup historically. Ten of 12 total meetings between these teams have ended in a one-score game. While Jalen Hurts still needs to earn the starting role this offseason, a duel with fellow second-year QB Justin Herbert seems fit to maintain a theme of excitement.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, Week 13, Dec. 5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Thanks to the addition of a 17th game this season, we will get to see if the Eagles can maintain an astounding 11-0 all-time record versus the New York Jets. Led by two rookie head coaches who specialize on opposite sides of the ball, this Eagles-Jets matchup is interesting for several reasons and it sizes up to be a competitive affair.

Check out the full Eagles schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)**

Oct. 24 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 31 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 -- BYE

Dec. 18 or 19 vs. Washington Football Team, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 2 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

