2021 NFL schedule: Three Giants games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games New York Giants fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, Week 5, Oct. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Joe Judge's first season as head coach offered plenty of rigorous, defense-heavy contests. Playing the Cowboys was an exception. The teams combined for 113 points in two games and a split series that ended with the Giants officially ousting Dallas from a dreary NFC East race in Week 17. With Saquon Barkley on track to return and the acquisition of Kenny Golladay this offseason, the Giants are upgraded to counter the high-flying Cowboys and help out an underrated defense.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 11, Nov. 22, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Giants get a chance to topple Tom Brady for the second year in a row. New York was a late two-point conversion away from sending the Bucs into overtime in last year's 25-23 defeat on Monday Night Football. It was the last loss before the Giants sparked a four-game win streak that offered a positive outlook amid a lost season.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, Week 6, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Maybe the biggest home game outside of the division will be when the Matthew Stafford﻿-led Rams come to town. It will also serve as a gauge of where this Daniel Jones﻿-led offense is at with the upgrades. The Giants scored just nine points in last year's trip to L.A. and it was an outing to forget for Jones, who enters a critical third season. A stellar Rams defense is a challenge, but it may be a key measure on the QB's immediate future.

Check out the full Giants schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Washington Football Team, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sept. 26 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 10 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 24 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 -- BYE

Nov. 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 2 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD