2021 NFL schedule: Three Cowboys games for fans to circle

Published: May 12, 2021 at 08:01 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Dallas Cowboys fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, Week 14, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

As they look to bounce back in 2021 from a traumatic season, the Cowboys must right a wrong after getting swept by their longtime rivals for the first time in eight years. Of course, Dak Prescott was not there for either of those defeats in 2020 (7-1 all-time vs. Washington). The freshly paid Cowboys QB rejoins a high-powered offense in what should be a rousing comeback season for the team, but an intriguing matchup awaits against WFT's budding defense.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 1, Sept. 9, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

There are several big road games for the Cowboys, with stops in Kansas City, Los Angeles (Chargers), New Orleans and New England, but facing the reigning Super Bowl champions highlights an appealing away schedule. Tom Brady's "dislike" for the Cowboys is no secret, and he's manifested that into a 5-0 all-time record against America's Team. The Cowboys' chances of finally toppling the G.O.A.T. are dwindling.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, Week 12, Thanksgiving, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

There's very little intimate history between these storied franchises, but the hype for this game will be felt from two of the league's biggest fan bases. This 2021 matchup will break an all-time 6-6 record between the teams with Dallas having won the past three. Products of the Paul Hackett coaching tree, Mike McCarthy and Jon Gruden square off as familiar foes who each enter this season with immense pressure for success. Maybe it produces a gem of a game.

Check out the full Cowboys schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 19 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 3 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 10 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 17 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Nov. 7 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 21 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)**

Dec. 12 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 26 vs. Washington Football Team, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Jan. 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

The 2021 schedule has been revealed.Purchase your tickets to see the action live, here.

