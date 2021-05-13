2021 NFL schedule: Three Titans games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Tennessee Titans fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, Week 17, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The last time these teams played, Ryan Tannehill tossed a pair of touchdowns in a winning effort. But that was for the Dolphins. Though Tannehill's return to Miami -- which took him in the first round of the 2012 draft -- will wait, this will be the quarterback's first time playing his former team since he was traded to the Titans and turned around his career and the Tennessee franchise. Aside from the Tannehill storyline, the matchup also portends to be one between postseason contenders.

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, Week 12, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The last time the Titans were in Foxborough proved to be a moment in time that will long be remembered in NFL chronicle. Tennessee began a memorable Cinderella postseason run and, for all intents and purposes, ended New England's dynasty in the process. The Titans upset the then-defending Super Bowl champions in the 2019 AFC Wild Card Round, a 20-13 Patriots loss that proved to be Tom Brady﻿'s final game with New England. As Mike Vrabel leads his charges back into Gillette Stadium, it's likely his old head coach, Bill Belichick, will have that last meeting on his mind, whether he admits it or not.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, Week 9, Nov. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Two-time reigning rushing king, 2,000-yard rusher and one-man freight train Derrick Henry versus three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year and havoc-wreaker Aaron Donald. It will be only Henry's second game against the Rams, the first having been back in 2017 and he was held to 25 yards on eight carries. Henry had yet to emerge as the rushing machine he is now, though. While this one will no doubt be decided by more than just Henry vs. Donald, these stars' seismic collisions will make this a must-watch.

Check out the full Titans schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 24 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Nov. 14 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 -- BYE

Dec. 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Jan. 2 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD