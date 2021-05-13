2021 NFL schedule: Three Jaguars games for fans to circle

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, Week 4, Sept. 30, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

No. 1 versus No. 1 awaits, provided 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is back healthy for the Bengals and 2021 top pick Trevor Lawrence is starting for the Jaguars as we all believe he will be. There's history here -- Burrow's LSU Tigers trounced Lawrence's Clemson Tigers in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship -- and for the Bengals, Jaguars and the NFL, there's a hopefully bright future here, as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, Week 16, Dec. 26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Should Lawrence, and the No. 2 pick in the draft, Zach Wilson﻿, find their way into the starting lineup as is prognosticated, this will be the fourth game in league history between rookie QBs taken first and second overall, per NFL Research. The Jags and Jets have each tabbed their signal-callers of the future and we'll get an early look at who has a leg up as Lawrence and Wilson are likely to be compared to each other throughout many an autumn ahead.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 18, Jan. 9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville rode a 15-game losing streak to Lawrence. What preceded that skid was a season-opening victory at home against the Colts. In the confines of TIAA Bank Field versus Indianapolis, the Jaguars will find the setting of their last win. They'll also find an important matchup, as Urban Meyer's squad looks to end a streak of three consecutive last-place finishes in the AFC South.

Check out the full Jaguars schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 10 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 vs. Miami Dolphins (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD