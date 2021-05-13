2021 NFL schedule: Three Texans games for fans to circle

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, Week 5, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Texans and Patriots will be among the most fresh-faced teams in the NFL in 2021 with massive roster overhauls having colored each of their offseasons. However, this one draws interest as well considering who will be on the sidelines and in the front office. Texans general manager Nick Caserio and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby are products of the Patriots and the Bill Belichick umbrella. This should make for an interesting reunion.

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, Week 7, Oct. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Texans haven't traveled to Arizona since all the way back in 2013, but they will find two very familiar faces when they arrive this time. Two of the greatest Texans in franchise history -- J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins -- will play their old squad for the first time. While it won't be a homecoming for Hopkins and Watt, it will be their first chance to play their old team since they were traded away and released, respectively.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, Week 18, Jan. 9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

A tumultuous 2020 campaign for the Texans ended with a 41-38 loss at home to the Titans. It was the last game for the franchise before the most controversial and pivotal offseason in its history. That game, which saw Derrick Henry rumble for 250 yards to cross the 2,000-yard barrier, was the second of two exciting Tennessee wins over Houston, which still gave the Titans all they could handle despite their season-long struggles. Just how different the Texans are from when we last saw them on the field will be at the forefront in this showdown between the teams who have won the last three AFC South titles.

Check out the full Texans schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 3 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 14 -- BYE

Nov. 21 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD