2021 NFL schedule: Three Colts games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Indianapolis Colts fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, Week 11, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Intrigue comes easy with any playoff rematch and this one features the Colts revisiting where their 2020 season concluded via a nailbiting 27-24 loss to the Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round. As Carson Wentz aims to restart his once burgeoning career, he'll face off with one of the game's elite QBs, Josh Allen﻿, in what promises to be a showdown between AFC heavyweights.

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, Week 7, Oct. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

With the Colts having long held claim to one of the league's best offensive lines, the 49ers will provide a must-see matchup in the trenches as a returning Nick Bosa and a stellar San Francisco defensive line come to town. DeForest Buckner will also get a shot at his old San Fran squad in an exciting AFC vs. NFC clash.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Week 3, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Following 2020's AFC South second-place finish, the Colts haven't worn a division crown since 2014. For that to change, the road to a title most likely goes through Tennessee and the reigning division champs. The Colts have won the last three in Nashville, but the Titans won in blowout fashion, 45-26, the last time these squads played, which was in Indy. Going into the 2021 season, Colts-Titans is the marquee rivalry in the AFC South.

Check out the full Colts schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 17 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Oct. 31 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Nov. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 -- BYE

Dec. 18 or 19 vs. New England Patriots, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 25 at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Jan. 2 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD