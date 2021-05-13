2021 NFL schedule: Three Steelers games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Pittsburgh Steelers fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Week 1, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

What was billed as a clash of titans last season ended up being one game's worth of the earliest evidence of Pittsburgh's eventual unraveling. The Steelers' offense struggled mightily against Buffalo, which happily took advantage, intercepting Ben Roethlisberger twice en route to a 26-15 win, handing the Steelers their second straight loss and sounding alarms in Pittsburgh. After an offseason to recover and regroup, can the Steelers give us a better showing against the team that was one win from a Super Bowl berth?

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, Week 4, Oct. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

A rematch of Super Bowl XLV brings two familiar leading men to the stage in Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers﻿, while the supporting cast is vastly different. The trajectories of these two squads might also be different by the time they meet. With Roethlisberger seemingly giving it one more go and the Steelers following suit as an organization, can they score some revenge over the team that took them down 11 seasons ago?

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 17, Jan. 3, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

While Cleveland celebrated and mocked JuJu Smith-Schuster by repeating his own famous last words "the Browns is the Browns," we can be sure the Steelers weren't taking the Browns' fun lightly. The rivalry is alive once again, and the Steelers are now the ones with something to prove after being embarrassed by the Browns at home on Super Wild Card Weekend. They'll meet twice, but the expected return of fans makes their showdown in Pittsburgh even more meaningful. We'll see exactly where these two stand when they face off this fall.

Check out the full Steelers schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 14 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Nov. 28 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Dec. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 9 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD