2021 NFL schedule: Three Bengals games for fans to circle

Published: May 12, 2021 at 08:00 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Cincinnati Bengals fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, Week 13, Dec. 5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

The 2020 season began with a bang -- and a cramp -- for the Bengals, who nearly scored an upset win over the Chargers in Week 1 behind the efforts of rookie quarterback Joe Burrow﻿. His season-ending injury opened the door wide open for Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert to win AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and we're in for a treat when these two draft classmates meet for a second time in their young, promising careers.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, Week 4, Sept. 30, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

A matchup of consecutive No. 1 overall picks takes place when Jacksonville makes a trip north to meet Cincinnati. New Jaguars coach Urban Meyer will receive a test in a state that is near and dear to his heart, and he'll have an enemy of those in Ohio at the controls in rookie Trevor Lawrence﻿. Can he outduel Burrow, the quarterback who led a bludgeoning of Lawrence's Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship a little over a year ago? Or is Burrow still king of this showdown?

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, Week 18, Jan. 9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Battle of Ohio has some new juice now that Burrow is leading the way for the team that calls the banks of the Ohio River home. The Browns learned in both of their meetings last season that Burrow is a legitimate threat, and with an offseason to bolster his supporting cast, Cleveland better bring everything it has if it wants to retain ownership of the state. And we didn't even have time to mention the heart-stopping finish to their second meeting. Paul Brown would've been thrilled to watch this one.

Check out the full Bengals schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 10 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 17 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 24 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 -- BYE

Nov. 21 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

