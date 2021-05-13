2021 NFL schedule: Three Browns games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Cleveland Browns fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 17, Jan. 3, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

What better game to choose than a playoff rematch built on a renewed rivalry? The Browns split with the Steelers in the regular season in order to reach the playoffs, then blew the doors off them in a largely empty Heinz Field to record their first postseason win since the 1994 season. With one demon exorcised, Cleveland gets another pair of chances to prove it has turned the corner and is no longer little brother to the despised Steelers, who are still hoping to cling to their role as the bully on the block in a highly competitive division.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, Week 14, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. (CBS)

This meeting produced a classic on Monday Night Football last season, and if the offseason is any sort of indicator, we can expect another hotly contested game between these two again in 2021. Cleveland nearly split with Baltimore before Lamar Jackson﻿'s (and Justin Tucker's) heroics pushed the Ravens over the top, and the Browns are undoubtedly seeking a measure of revenge in a new season. This game should also serve as a reliable indicator of where the Browns are in 2021 after finishing 11-5 in 2020 -- but losing to the Ravens twice.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 1, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland nearly scored the upset of the year in the AFC Divisional Round, taking the then-defending champs to the final moments of their postseason meeting before falling to the Chiefs. They clash once again at Arrowhead Stadium in what is setting up to be a meeting of AFC forces this fall. With an improved defense, can the Browns stack up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs? Or will it be more of the same disappointment for Browns fans?

Check out the full Browns schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Oct. 31 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Dec. 5 -- BYE

Dec. 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 or 19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 25 at Green Bay Packers, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Jan. 3 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD