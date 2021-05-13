2021 NFL schedule: Three Ravens games for fans to circle

Published: May 12, 2021 at 08:00 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Baltimore Ravens fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Week 2, Sept. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Though last season's matchup failed to produce the memorable finish to which we'd grown accustomed in recent years from these two squads, another meeting is impossible to overlook. The Ravens return with a playoff win under their belts and the same ambition they've had for each of the last two seasons: Dethrone the Chiefs. Busy offseasons for both have them locked and loaded for what promises to be another classic that could go a long way toward sorting out the AFC.

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, Week 15, Dec. 19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

An interconference battle awaits us between the league's last two AP NFL Most Valuable Players -- provided Aaron Rodgers is still with the Packers this fall. If so, we're setting up for quite a showdown between two highly productive offenses with defenses that are hoping to match their effectiveness. Could this mean plenty of points? You bet, and it should come in fairly contrasting styles in what could end up being a battle of heavyweights.

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, Week 10, Nov. 11, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

The Ravens might have looked at this matchup in previous years and considered it to be somewhat of a break from the usual rough-and-tumble AFC North, but the Dolphins' turnaround in 2020 taught us we can no longer take them lightly. Brian Flores' scrappy bunch proved it can hang with the best, and should give the Ravens a quality test in a meeting of teams led by mobile and highly talented quarterbacks.

Check out the full Ravens schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sept. 19 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 26 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 -- BYE

Nov. 7 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Nov. 21 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Dec. 5 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

The 2021 schedule is being revealed today. Purchase your tickets to see the action live, here.

