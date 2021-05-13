2021 NFL schedule: Three Patriots games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games New England Patriots fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, Week 4, Oct. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Nothing to see here, just a 43-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion coming off another Lombardi and returning to the locale where he won six of those Super Bowls with perhaps the greatest coach in NFL history and alongside one of the most powerful owners in the league, with whom he recently broke up after two decades. The result of this reunion will settle all New England chicken-egg pigskin debates, we hear.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, Week 13, Dec. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Buffalo's Week 16 romp over New England in 2020 felt like a true changing of the guard in the AFC East. But, and hear us out, what if it wasn't? With a healthier Cam Newton or sprier Mac Jones leading a revamped Patriots roster, could New England bounce back against the reigning division champion Bills, and reestablish itself as the Boston creme of the crop?

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, Week 6, Oct. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

There may be more interesting matchups or vital clashes on New England's schedule, but when the two most valuable NFL franchises and known quantities get together on a Sunday afternoon, you can't deny the star power (pun absolutely intended).

Check out the full Patriots schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 10 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Nov. 28 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 12 -- BYE

Dec. 18 or 19 at Indianapolis Colts, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD