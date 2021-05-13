2021 NFL schedule: Three Dolphins games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Miami Dolphins fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 6, Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. ET (CBS)

Despite coming off only their second 10-win season in 12 years, the Dolphins are in danger of being the third-most interesting team in Florida football, and that's not counting the college clubs. This Sunshine showdown will not only pit two intrastate squads against each other (in London of all places), but Tua Tagovailoa against Trevor Lawrence in a rematch of Clemson's 44-16 win over Alabama in the 2018 title game.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Week 2, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

For Buffalo-Miami to rekindle their rivalry from the Jim Kelly-Dan Marino days, the Dolphins need to pick up the slack. That means competing in a Week 17 do-or-die game in Orchard Park. That means taking care of business, i.e., the Bills, in your building.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, Week 3, Sept. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami returns to Sin City, where last year the Dolphins tossed Tua to the bench and reached into their bag of Fitzmagic for an improbable victory over the Raiders. In 2021, Tagovailoa won't have the benefit of Fitz backing him up in big spots. Can Miami's southpaw come up with some new tricks this time around or will he pull another disappearing act?

Check out the full Dolphins schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 31 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)**

Nov. 21 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 12 -- BYE

Dec. 18 or 19 vs. New York Jets, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 9 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD