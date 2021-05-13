2021 NFL schedule: Three Jets games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games New York Jets fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, Week 16, Dec. 26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York's "Tank for Trevor" ran out of jet fuel last season with a shocking win over the Rams in Week 15. In an afternoon, Joe Douglas' Jets, then coached by Adam Gase, lost the rights to draft Trevor Lawrence﻿, the surest thing since Andrew Luck. Now led by rookie coach Robert Saleh and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson﻿, the Jets will face off against the Clemson Adonis and his Jaguars this season with the chance to prove they didn't lose by winning.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, Week 1, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The semi-innocent bystander in New York's draft pick drama last season, Sam Darnold was an offseason casualty after the Jets honed in on the bandana-ed BYU-er at No. 2. Once a top-three pick and similarly anointed franchise savior, Darnold was shipped for parts to Carolina, where he reunited for former-/almost-Jets Robby Anderson and Matt Rhule. Revenge will be on their minds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, Week 17, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Jets brought Tom Brady into this world … and 20 years later, he's still here. The seven-time Super Bowl champion returns to the Meadowlands, where he's lost just four of his 18 starts against the Jets and hasn't lost since 2015. Can TB12 torture Gang Green again, this time in Pewter and Red, or will the Jets finally bounce their boogeyman?

Check out the full Jets schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 26 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals,1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 pm. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)**

Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 18 or 19 at Miami Dolphins, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD