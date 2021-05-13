2021 NFL schedule: Three Bills games for fans to circle

Published: May 12, 2021 at 08:00 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Buffalo Bills fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 5, Oct. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

The last we saw of Stefon Diggs and Co., the WR was crying under a rain of red-and-gold confetti after Buffalo's title-game loss in Kansas City. Long second or third fiddle in their own division, Josh Allen and the Bills don't want to be No. 2 to Patrick Mahomes﻿' Chiefs for the next decade. Reversing that trend begins with this rematch.

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 14, Dec. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Super Bowl LV matchup that coulda, woulda, shoulda been, Bills-Buccaneers finally arrives in the fall of 2021. In 35 career matchups against Tom Brady﻿, Buffalo has won only three times, and only once against Brady at home -- and just barely; the Pats pulled Brady halfway through a meaningless 2014 Week 17 game.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Week 8, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Buffalo's main division competition from last season, the Dolphins were embarrassed by the Bills in the Week 17 finale with the playoffs on the line. For Buffalo to assert and maintain dominance over the AFC East runners-up, it will want to repeat that throttling at the scene of the crime.

Check out the full Bills schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 vs. Washington Football Team (FOX)

Oct. 3 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Oct. 18 at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 24 -- BYE

Oct. 31 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 6 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 or 19 vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 26 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

The 2021 schedule has been revealed.Purchase your tickets to see the action live, here.

