Presented By

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in Patriots-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

Published: Jan 14, 2022 at 09:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2021 · 10-7-0
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2021 · 11-6-0


The AFC East title came down to the final week of the regular season, and a week later, the division’s heavyweights -- the Bills and Patriots -- will battle to advance to the AFC Divisional Round. They’ll do it having split the season series in unusual fashion, with the road team winning both games. If it’s freezing cold playoff football you prefer, this is likely the wild-card game not to miss – the weather forecast in Buffalo calls for a high of 10 degrees. It will not be for the meek.

Here are four things to watch when the Bills play host to the Patriots on Saturday night:


  1. What can we expect from Mac Jones? He’s the only rookie quarterback to take a team into the playoffs, and mostly looked poised and effective over the course of a seven-game win streak that vaulted New England into the postseason after a 2-4 start. In two games against the Bills, however, he hasn’t done much of anything. Jones was a non-factor in run-heavy game plan that helped New England beat Buffalo and its blustery weather on Dec. 6. He then threw two interceptions in arguably his worst performance of the season when Buffalo won in New England 33-21. Buffalo’s pass defense allowed NFL-lows in an assortment of categories, including yardage (3,047), TD passes (12), passer rating (65.5) and completion rate (56.1). After 17 starts, Jones really isn’t a rookie anymore, but against this defense, and on the road, it’s gut-check time just the same.
  2. Buffalo must stop the run. It’s that simple for a defense that was bullied by the Patriots run game twice this season, once with no pretense of passing the ball. Even in Buffalo’s road win over the Patriots, Damien Harris rumbled for 103 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries. If Buffalo hopes to boil the outcome down to a Josh Allen-Mac Jones battle, which would certainly favor the home team, they’ll need to defend the run much better. The Patriots duo of Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has combined for 1,535 yards and 20 touchdowns on the year. It won’t be easy.
  3. Hunter Henry can’t disappear again. The Patriots tight end was targeted six times when the two teams met on Dec. 26, resulting in just one catch for nine yards. It was his least-productive game of the year. Henry played just 15 offensive snaps in the first meeting between the teams, and of course had no chance to be a factor as a receiver with New England grinding out a victory on just three pass attempts. Against the best pass defense in the NFL, Jones will need every receiving piston firing. If the Bills can silence Henry once again, it bodes well for their chances.
  4. Bills punter Matt Haack can’t have a Week 18 repeat. Haack recorded punts of 22, 21 and seven yards in a win over the Jets last week. On the last of those, he mishandled the snap and had to get off the best kick he could on the run. It was the kind of punting performance that a defense as good as Buffalo’s can overcome against a four-win squad like the Jets. The same can’t be said for a playoff game against the Patriots, who would gladly take advantage of any special teams blunders. Whatever got into Haack’s head last week must be expunged before Saturday, lest New England benefit from some crazy-favorable field position.


Next Gen Stat of the game: Bills QB Josh Allen has a better TD-INT ratio when blitzed (10-3) than when not blitzed (26-12).


NFL Research: The defenses in this matchup have allowed the fewest points in the NFL (Bills 17.0 per game, Patriots 17.8 per game). Both defenses have totaled 30 takeaways.





Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in Steelers-Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down what to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in Raiders-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down what to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in 49ers-Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in Cardinals-Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down what to watch for when the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever Monday night playoff game to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

What to watch for in Saturday Week 18 doubleheader: Chiefs at Broncos; Cowboys at Eagles

A Week 18 doubleheader begins with the Chiefs facing the host Broncos and is followed by the Cowboys taking on the Eagles. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Browns-Steelers

NFL.com's Adam Maya breaks down four things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Dolphins-Saints

NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
news

What to watch for in Christmas Day doubleheader: Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers; Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals 

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down what to watch for in Saturday's Christmas doubleheader when the Cleveland Browns visit the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts face the host Arizona Cardinals.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in 49ers-Titans

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Tennessee Titans in a TNF matchup full of playoff implications.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Vikings-Bears

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down three things to watch for when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW