Around the NFL

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs prepared to air it out despite freezing temperatures in Patriots-Bills

Published: Jan 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Catching passes from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen when he dials up maximum velocity is tough enough.

Doing it with numb fingers is even tougher, and that's what Allen's targets will be dealing with Saturday night against the New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS); Buffalo weather for Saturday currently projects at a low of 2 degrees. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs﻿, among the game's most sure-handed receivers, acknowledged Tuesday that he's been known to ask Allen to take something off his throws.

"I dropped a touchdown the other week (against) Atlanta. He was zipping that ball," Diggs said, per newyorkupstate.com. "I was like, 'Look, give me a little easy one.' He just got a strong arm. He can't help it."

Diggs was dealing with freezing temperatures in that game, as well, but not nearly as cold as what's expected on Saturday night when the Bills host a wild-card round playoff game against their AFC East rivals. While catching Allen's fastballs won't be easy, Diggs has at least experienced worse in terms of weather. He harkened back to a January 2016 playoff game against the Seahawks when he was with the Minnesota Vikings -- the third-coldest playoff game ever at -6 degrees, with a wind chill of -25.

"It's just going to be so cold, bro. My fingers get cold, toes get cold," Diggs said. "As soon as you come off [the field the trainers are] like, 'Do you need a coat?' And you're just like, 'Nah, get away from me.' But they're always there for me, so I feel like I'll be fine. ... I'm not too much of a complainer, and I played in one of the coldest games in history, like when we played in the playoffs vs. Seattle at the Minnesota Gophers stadium. It was like negative something. So this ain't nothing. I'll be alright."

Allen, for his part, isn't changing anything about his game. The adjustment will have to be Diggs'.

"I think the second you start messing with mechanics and stuff, especially this late in the season, it only tends to make things worse," Allen said. "You just gotta trust guys out there, you gotta trust yourself and what you're seeing and what you're throwing, and go based on that. It's gonna be hard for both teams to catch the ball."

Indeed, the weather will affect all, but the Patriots already have shown a willingness to radically alter a game plan for Buffalo weather. Earlier this season, New England won in Buffalo while throwing just three passes -- albeit more because of wind than cold -- but beat the Bills strictly with an effective running game just the same.

Don't expect such a move from the home team.

The strong-armed Allen will let it rip. And Diggs, numb fingers and all, will battle the elements right along with the Patriots.

Related Content

news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Missing rookie season like going to birthday party but not eating cake

Jaguars first-round RB ﻿Travis Etienne﻿ missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that required surgery. Etienne said sitting on the sidelines was tough on Sundays, likening the experiencing to having a birthday party and not having cake.
news

Julio Jones, finally healthy, ready for postseason run with top-seeded Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ didn't alter the Titans' 2021 season as expected following his trade from Atlanta, but there is still a chance for the star receiver to make a lasting impact in the postseason.
news

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lead Players of the Week

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Dallas QB Dak Prescott highlight the Week 18 Players of the Week. 
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot says nothing has changed with Calvin Ridley's status for 2022

Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday there is no update on the status of Falcons star receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿, who missed most of the season while addressing his mental health issues.
news

Eagles DC Gannon focused on slowing 'trained killer' Tom Brady in postseason rematch vs. Buccaneers

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon explains how Bucs QB Tom Brady is so effective and what his defense needs to do to slow him down in Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activating pass rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: 'We fully expect Baker (Mayfield) to be our starter and bounce back'

Browns GM Andrew Berry believes the 2020 version of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ reflects who the club truly has in its quarterback, not the Mayfield who struggled while playing through injuries this season.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin 'dozed off' during Chargers-Raiders thriller

After winning a grueling overtime affair over the Ravens, the Steelers simply needed the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie to earn a playoff bid. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said he fell asleep as the two teams went back and forth late into Sunday evening.
news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching job

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores already has another head coaching interview lined up. Tom Pelissero reports that Flores is set to interview for the Bears head coaching job.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW