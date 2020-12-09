2021 NFL Draft order: Broncos in top 10; Bears No. 13

Biggest needs: DT, OL, edge rusher

This week's game: vs. Colts





The Raiders were gashed for 206 by the Jets' rush offense on Sunday and they have allowed the third-most rushing yards in the league over the past three games. Look no further than the interior D-line for a big part of the problem (although certainly not the only one). "We have to get off blocks better. We have to be better at the point of attack. We have to tackle better. We have to do a lot better job coaching. That's an understatement," said Jon Gruden of Las Vegas’ run defense.