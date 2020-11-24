2021 NFL Draft order: Bengals vault into top five; Giants No. 6

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2021 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.