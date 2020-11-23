NFL overreactions, Week 11: Cowboys are a lock in NFC East

Table is set for Cowboys to win the NFC East

Could I have replaced the Cowboys in this subhead with the Eagles, the Giants or Washington? Maybe. But of all the NFC East teams, I like Dallas' recipe for claiming the division title the most.

The Cowboys are the only NFC East team with all three division foes left on their schedule, starting Thanksgiving Day with Washington. Along the way, the Cowboys will also get the ﻿Joe Burrow﻿-less Bengals and injury-plagued 49ers.

On Sunday, the Cowboys won a game that was started by a QB not named Dak Prescott for the first time since Week 13, 2015 (when Matt Cassel beat Washington). Andy Dalton had three passing TDs and a passer rating of at least 100 for only the second time in the last two seasons (the other time: when he played for Cincinnati against Miami in Week 16 of 2019).

Ezekiel Elliott finally had 100 rushing yards, snapping his career-long drought of nine straight games without hitting the century mark. Keep in mind, the Cowboys are 23-4 when Elliott has 100 or more rush yards and 20-27 when he falls short of that mark.

CeeDee Lamb continues to impress in Year 1, as he broke the franchise rookie record for receptions (48), passing Bob Hayes, who set the mark previous mark of 46 in 1965.

The biggest factor working in Big D's favor might actually be the D. The Cowboys were allowing 36.3 point per game in their first six games, by far the worst in the NFL. That number has dropped to a respectable 25.0 since Week 7.