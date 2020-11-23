Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Myles Garrett's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list will last another week.
Garrett will be out for Cleveland's Week 12 game against Jacksonville, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday.
Garrett missed Cleveland's Week 11 win over Philadelphia due to his positive COVID-19 test, which came after he'd remained away from the team all week while feeling ill. The Browns recorded five sacks in the victory without Garrett, with Olivier Vernon accounting for three of them.
Despite not playing Sunday, Garrett remains tied for the league lead in sacks with 9.5, averaging slightly more than a sack per game. Garrett owns a league-best seven turnovers caused by quarterback pressures in 2020, per Next Gen Stats.
Jacksonville ranks 25th in sacks allowed per pass attempt at 7.96 percent.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he's still evaluating the health of quarterbacks Nick Foles (hip/glute) and Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) before determining who starts Sunday versus the Packers. Nagy intimated he could make a decision Wednesday. Trubisky was present for the open portion of Monday's practice, Foles was not.
- The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign former Jets cornerback Pierre Desir after he completes the league-mandated COVID-19 testing protocol.
- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen will miss time but his knee injury is not believed to be serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. While Allen is scheduled to undergo tests on his knee Monday, the initial diagnosis is that he won't be out long term. Guard Andrew Norwell, who exited early Sunday with an arm injury, will not play in Week 12 versus the Browns and is considered week-to-week, per Rapoport.
- An MRI for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc revealed a second degree high-ankle sprain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported. He's likely headed to injured reserve but it's too early to tell whether he'll be able to return this season, Pelissero and Rapoport added.
- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, Rapoport and Pelissero reported. He will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021. Cincinnati plans to sign QB Brandon Allen to the active roster from their practice squad, Pelissero added.
- The New York Giants designated safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker Oshane Ximines to return from injured reserve and activated punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said tight end Zach Gentry has a significant knee injury and will not play Thursday versus the Ravens. Tomlin added that tight end Vance McDonald has been cleared to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list and will return to practice Tuesday.
- Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is expected to be out roughly three weeks with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain, per Rapoport. It's relatively good news after he appeared to have suffered a more serious shoulder injury Sunday versus the Jets. Nwosu will still seek a second opinion, Rapoport added.
- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he expects quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to practice on Wednesday. He also said running back Christian McCaffrey is "week to week" and they'll see where he's at on Wednesday.