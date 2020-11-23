Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 01:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Myles Garrett's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list will last another week.

Garrett will be out for Cleveland's Week 12 game against Jacksonville, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday.

Garrett missed Cleveland's Week 11 win over Philadelphia due to his positive COVID-19 test, which came after he'd remained away from the team all week while feeling ill. The Browns recorded five sacks in the victory without Garrett, with Olivier Vernon accounting for three of them.

Despite not playing Sunday, Garrett remains tied for the league lead in sacks with 9.5, averaging slightly more than a sack per game. Garrett owns a league-best seven turnovers caused by quarterback pressures in 2020, per Next Gen Stats.

Jacksonville ranks 25th in sacks allowed per pass attempt at 7.96 percent.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he's still evaluating the health of quarterbacks Nick Foles (hip/glute) and Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) before determining who starts Sunday versus the Packers. Nagy intimated he could make a decision Wednesday. Trubisky was present for the open portion of Monday's practice, Foles was not.
  • The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign former Jets cornerback Pierre Desir after he completes the league-mandated COVID-19 testing protocol.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen will miss time but his knee injury is not believed to be serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. While Allen is scheduled to undergo tests on his knee Monday, the initial diagnosis is that he won't be out long term. Guard Andrew Norwell﻿, who exited early Sunday with an arm injury, will not play in Week 12 versus the Browns and is considered week-to-week, per Rapoport.
  • An MRI for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc revealed a second degree high-ankle sprain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported. He's likely headed to injured reserve but it's too early to tell whether he'll be able to return this season, Pelissero and Rapoport added.
  • Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, Rapoport and Pelissero reported. He will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021. Cincinnati plans to sign QB Brandon Allen to the active roster from their practice squad, Pelissero added.
  • The New York Giants designated safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker Oshane Ximines to return from injured reserve and activated punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said tight end Zach Gentry has a significant knee injury and will not play Thursday versus the Ravens. Tomlin added that tight end Vance McDonald has been cleared to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list and will return to practice Tuesday.
  • Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is expected to be out roughly three weeks with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain, per Rapoport. It's relatively good news after he appeared to have suffered a more serious shoulder injury Sunday versus the Jets. Nwosu will still seek a second opinion, Rapoport added.
  • Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he expects quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ to practice on Wednesday. He also said running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is "week to week" and they'll see where he's at on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Drew Brees details ribs injury: 'My body completely locked up on me'

More than a week since suffering a painful ribs injury, Saints QB Drew Brees detailed the impact of the ailment. "My body completely locked up on me," the future Hall of Famer explained during a sit-down interview with Cox Sports' Mike Nabors.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores: 'We have a lot of confidence' in Tua Tagovailoa despite benching

Dolphins coach Brian Flores yanked ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ from Sunday's game against the Broncos in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Flores reiterated Monday that the benching isn't a signal of waning trust in the young QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers torn ACL, MCL in left knee

Joe Burrow﻿'s impressive rookie season is officially over. An MRI on Monday revealed a torn ACL and MCL in the Bengals QB's left knee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021.
news

Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins test positive for COVID-19; team closes facility

The Baltimore Ravens have closed their facility after multiple members of the club tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
news

Bengals fans donate more than $27K to Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund following QB's injury

After Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury, Cincy fans showed their support by donating to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. 
news

Packers support Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 'a lot of love' following game-turning fumble

Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's fumble cost Green Bay the game in their loss to the Colts, but his quarterback and coach have his back.
news

What to watch for in Rams-Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football'

Both the Rams and Bucs differ in several key ways from 2019, but one way they've remained the same is in the amount of disruptors that'll be looking to make a statement in prime time. Here are four storylines to watch for when the Rams and Bucs clash on MNF.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys 'right where we need to be' in NFC East

With the Cowboys and Washington earning Ws on Sunday and the Eagles losing, the entirety of the four-team NFC East has three wins apiece. "We never thought we were out of it," Ezekiel Elliott said of the division race.
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens' loss to Titans: 'It looked like that team wanted it more than us'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said they took their foot off the pedal against the Titans and Tennessee wanted it more than them.
news

Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers not chasing 16-0: 'We're chasing Lombardis'

Pittsburgh moved to 10-0 with Sunday's 27-3 win over the hapless Jaguars. It's the first time in franchise history the club opened a season with 10 wins, and it is the only team to reach 10-0 in the last five years. 
news

Jets RB Frank Gore on possible 0-16 season: 'I can't go out like that'

Frank Gore knows the end of his 16-year NFL career is near. The thought of going out winless as a member of the Jets, however, is a nonstarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL