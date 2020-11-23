Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins test positive for COVID-19; team closes facility

The Baltimore Ravens have closed their facility amid new positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

The team announced Monday it has started the process of contact tracing after multiple members of the club tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those individuals have self-quarantined, and the team is conducting all activities virtually while tracing continues.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources, that running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve list Monday.

Baltimore is set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week on Thanksgiving night. The Ravens will have to travel to Pittsburgh for the game, and as of now, the contest remains on schedule, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Without Dobbins and Ingram available, the Ravens will be left with ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ and ﻿Justice Hill﻿. Rookie Ty'Son Williams is also on the practice squad and could be elevated to fill one of the roster spots left vacant by Ingram's and Dobbins' impending placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Edwards has rushed 85 times for 376 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. He carried the ball 133 times for 711 yards and two scores last season, and has a total of 1,805 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his career, which is currently in its third season.

The Steelers have already had one of their games rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans earlier this season. Tennessee beat Baltimore in overtime on Sunday, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters his team is following all requirements set forth by the league-wide shift to the intensive protocol, which began Saturday. Vrabel added the organization is waiting to hear back from the NFL on the results of Baltimore's contact tracing before proceeding.