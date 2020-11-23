Around the NFL

Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins test positive for COVID-19; team closes facility

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 01:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens have closed their facility amid new positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

The team announced Monday it has started the process of contact tracing after multiple members of the club tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those individuals have self-quarantined, and the team is conducting all activities virtually while tracing continues.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources, that running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve list Monday.

Baltimore is set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week on Thanksgiving night. The Ravens will have to travel to Pittsburgh for the game, and as of now, the contest remains on schedule, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Without Dobbins and Ingram available, the Ravens will be left with ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ and ﻿Justice Hill﻿. Rookie Ty'Son Williams is also on the practice squad and could be elevated to fill one of the roster spots left vacant by Ingram's and Dobbins' impending placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Edwards has rushed 85 times for 376 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. He carried the ball 133 times for 711 yards and two scores last season, and has a total of 1,805 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his career, which is currently in its third season.

The Steelers have already had one of their games rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans earlier this season. Tennessee beat Baltimore in overtime on Sunday, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters his team is following all requirements set forth by the league-wide shift to the intensive protocol, which began Saturday. Vrabel added the organization is waiting to hear back from the NFL on the results of Baltimore's contact tracing before proceeding.

Baltimore (6-4) trails undefeated Pittsburgh (10-0) by four games in the AFC North with six contests left to play.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Drew Brees details ribs injury: 'My body completely locked up on me'

More than a week since suffering a painful ribs injury, Saints QB Drew Brees detailed the impact of the ailment. "My body completely locked up on me," the future Hall of Famer explained during a sit-down interview with Cox Sports' Mike Nabors.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores: 'We have a lot of confidence' in Tua Tagovailoa despite benching

Dolphins coach Brian Flores yanked ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ from Sunday's game against the Broncos in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Flores reiterated Monday that the benching isn't a signal of waning trust in the young QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers torn ACL, MCL in left knee

Joe Burrow﻿'s impressive rookie season is officially over. An MRI on Monday revealed a torn ACL and MCL in the Bengals QB's left knee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021.
news

Bengals fans donate more than $27K to Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund following QB's injury

After Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury, Cincy fans showed their support by donating to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. 
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Myles Garrett will be out for the Browns' Week 12 game against the Jaguars. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Packers support Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 'a lot of love' following game-turning fumble

Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's fumble cost Green Bay the game in their loss to the Colts, but his quarterback and coach have his back.
news

What to watch for in Rams-Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football'

Both the Rams and Bucs differ in several key ways from 2019, but one way they've remained the same is in the amount of disruptors that'll be looking to make a statement in prime time. Here are four storylines to watch for when the Rams and Bucs clash on MNF.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys 'right where we need to be' in NFC East

With the Cowboys and Washington earning Ws on Sunday and the Eagles losing, the entirety of the four-team NFC East has three wins apiece. "We never thought we were out of it," Ezekiel Elliott said of the division race.
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens' loss to Titans: 'It looked like that team wanted it more than us'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said they took their foot off the pedal against the Titans and Tennessee wanted it more than them.
news

Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers not chasing 16-0: 'We're chasing Lombardis'

Pittsburgh moved to 10-0 with Sunday's 27-3 win over the hapless Jaguars. It's the first time in franchise history the club opened a season with 10 wins, and it is the only team to reach 10-0 in the last five years. 
news

Jets RB Frank Gore on possible 0-16 season: 'I can't go out like that'

Frank Gore knows the end of his 16-year NFL career is near. The thought of going out winless as a member of the Jets, however, is a nonstarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL