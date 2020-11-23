Around the NFL

Vikings place WR Adam Thielen on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 04:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Vikings will be without one of their best offensive weapons for an uncertain length of time.

Minnesota announced Monday they have placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The timing isn't ideal. The Vikings (4-6) sit just two games back of the NFC's final postseason bid as they prepare for a Week 12 matchup against the Panthers. Thielen, moreover, is coming off his best performance of the year, catching eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Cowboys. He leads Minnesota in receptions (49) and the entire NFL in receiving touchdowns (11).

Depending on future test results, there's a chance Thielen is back with the team before Sunday. If the two-time Pro Bowler can't play, the burden would be that much greater on league-leading rusher Dalvin Cook and rookie sensation Justin Jefferson﻿, who has a team-best 848 yards receiving.

Offense has not been the primary concern for a Minnesota squad that opened the season 1-5 before rallying into playoff contention in recent weeks. But Thielen's presence is perhaps more prominent than it was last year when the Vikings managed to win four of six games while the veteran wideout was sidelined by a hamstring injury. They need him back as soon as he's available.

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy channels his inner Gallagher, smashes watermelons before Cowboys bring down hammer

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons before their game against the Vikings to help motivate his players. And it worked.
news

Bears place S Eddie Jackson on COVID-19 list; Nagy noncommittal on starting quarterback

Chicago has placed All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list; head coach Matt Nagy also did not name a starting quarterback for the team's upcoming game against the Packers.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees details ribs injury: 'My body completely locked up on me'

More than a week since suffering a painful ribs injury, Saints QB Drew Brees detailed the impact of the ailment. "My body completely locked up on me," the future Hall of Famer explained during a sit-down interview with Cox Sports' Mike Nabors.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores: 'We have a lot of confidence' in Tua Tagovailoa despite benching

Dolphins coach Brian Flores yanked ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ from Sunday's game against the Broncos in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Flores reiterated Monday that the benching isn't a signal of waning trust in the young QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers torn ACL, MCL in left knee

Joe Burrow﻿'s impressive rookie season is officially over. An MRI on Monday revealed a torn ACL and MCL in the Bengals QB's left knee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021.
news

Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins test positive for COVID-19; Brandon Williams also placed on list

The Baltimore Ravens briefly closed their facility Monday after running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive for COVID-19. Brandon Williams was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bengals fans donate more than $27K to Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund following QB's injury

After Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury, Cincy fans showed their support by donating to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. 
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Myles Garrett will be out for the Browns' Week 12 game against the Jaguars. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Packers support Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 'a lot of love' following game-turning fumble

Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's fumble cost Green Bay the game in their loss to the Colts, but his quarterback and coach have his back.
news

What to watch for in Rams-Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football'

Both teams differ in several key ways from 2019, but one way they've remained the same is in the amount of disruptors that'll be looking to make a statement in prime time. Here are four storylines to watch for when the Rams and Bucs clash on MNF.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys 'right where we need to be' in NFC East

With the Cowboys and Washington earning Ws on Sunday and the Eagles losing, the entirety of the four-team NFC East has three wins apiece. "We never thought we were out of it," Ezekiel Elliott said of the division race.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL