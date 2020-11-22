Around the NFL

Pederson: 'No questions about' Carson Wentz remaining Eagles starter

Published: Nov 22, 2020 at 06:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Eagles repeated what has been a frequent summary for a game Sunday in a one-score loss to the Cleveland Browns.

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ was not very good, threw an ugly (and significant) interception that produced a negative outcome for Philadelphia, and his team added another mark in the loss column.

This outcome arrived amid unrelenting rain on a cold Sunday along Lake Erie, which didn't make the going any easier for Wentz. Neither did an injury to ﻿Lane Johnson﻿, and Cleveland's constant harassment of Wentz, who was pressured 16 times, hit 16 times, sacked five times and posted a passer rating of 41.1 when under duress. Wentz finished with a line of 21-of-35 passing for 235 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a rating of 75.3.

None of this made Eagles coach Doug Pederson consider a change at quarterback.

"You're sending the wrong message that your season is over," Pederson said of potentially benching Wentz, via CBS 3's Pat Gallen. "We have to work through this. When times get tough, that might be easy thing to do."

Pederson is not one to take the easy way out, it seems, even if the path of most resistance isn't producing winning football for the Eagles. At 3-6-1, Philadelphia would face a significant deficit in any other division than its own, which is undoubtedly the worst in football. Because of this, Philadelphia's season indeed is not over, even if the Eagles haven't been able to put together a complete game for some time.

Instead of changing personnel, Pederson said his team needs to change its habits, because it is 3-6-1 as a result of "the mistakes we've been making."

"This is a test for our football team," Pederson said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "To see who is in and who is out. That's the challenge to everybody. Challenging the leadership of the team and challenging the coaches to keep this thing together"

Seems simple enough, even if winning has been far from easy to achieve.

Also simple for Pederson to answer: The question regarding Philadelphia's starting quarterback. It will remain Wentz, the coach said Sunday following the loss.

"No questions about it," Pederson said, via The Athletic's Zach Berman. "He's our starter."

Even in a bad division, the Eagles still need to win games. We'll see in the weeks ahead whether more of the same will produce a different outcome.

Related Content

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick nearly leads Dolphins to comeback win vs. Broncos after replacing Tua Tagovailoa 

Facing a 20-10 deficit, Miami inserted veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in place of starter ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
news

NFL community sends well wishes to Bengals QB Joe Burrow following knee injury

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow suffered a serious knee injury Sunday against Washington. Many in the NFL community took to social media to send their best wishes to the top pick of the 2020 draft.
news

Sean Payton retweets ex-Falcons WR Roddy White's Taysom Hill barb after Saints' win

After Taysom Hill led the Saints to a win over the Falcons in place of Drew Bress, coach Sean Payton retweeted a critical tweet of Hill from former Falcons WR Roddy White. The coach's Twitter move went viral.
news

NFL Week 11: What we learned from Sunday's games

Derrick Henry and the Titans ran off with a huge overtime win against the Ravens, while Nick Chubb and the Browns once more braved the elements and garnered a win. The Steelers stayed perfect and there was plenty more to learn from on Sunday. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off with knee injury, has initial diagnosis of torn ACL

Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow left Sunday's game in the third quarter with a knee injury and the initial diagnosis is a torn ACL, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 11 games

Texans WRs Randall Cobb (foot) and ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ (leg) have been ruled out against the Patriots. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel exchange words after Titans gather at Ravens logo

The action started early between the Ravens and Titans on Sunday. After Tennessee held a pregame meeting on the Ravens' midfield logo at M&T Bank Stadium, John Harbaugh confronted Titans DB Malcolm Butler and had a spirited chat with fellow coach Mike Vrabel.  
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) inactive vs. Lions; P.J. Walker to start

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will miss today's game against the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury suffered last week vs. the Buccaneers.
news

Cowboys to start All-Pro G Zack Martin at right tackle vs. Vikings

All-Pro guard Zack Martin will be starting at right tackle on Sunday's road tilt vs. the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
news

Injury roundup: Lions' Matthew Stafford (right thumb) set to play vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable with a thumb injury, but will play against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Las Vegas Raiders have no new positives in latest round of COVID-19 testing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL