2020 NFL Draft: Jeff Gladney's optimistic approach to the grind

I tore my ACL and LCL in the first round of the playoffs my senior year in high school, and TCU held my scholarship, so that helped a lot. But redshirting my first year at TCU, not playing and being out of football kind of pushed my confidence down a little bit. I had to come back from that and grow. The recovery was a long process and I wasn't full-go until the spring of my freshman year. It felt great to be back and to show everybody that I had it in me the whole time. When I first got to TCU and was initially coming back from my injury, some people questioned why I was on scholarship. But when I took my brace off that next spring, I felt like myself again and it felt good to express myself on the field the way I wanted to.