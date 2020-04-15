2020 NFL Draft: DT Derrick Brown wearing 'dad patch' with pride

NFL.com's "Why I Play" series provides a thoughtful peek into the minds of the next generation of NFL players to better understand what drives them to make it in the league. Other prospects included in this series: TCU DT Ross Blacklock, TCU CB Jeff Gladney, Florida edge Jonathan Greenard, USC OT Austin Jackson, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor and Michigan LB Josh Uche. Today's featured prospect is ...

2020 NFL Draft standing: Brown is widely projected by draft experts to be a top-10 pick on Day 1.

Prospect bio: Brown was a three-year starter at Auburn but played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2016. His breakout season came in 2018 as a junior, when he earned second-team all-SEC honors after recording 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups. As a senior, Brown garnered first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC honors and was a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy after compiling 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. In addition, he won the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy, which goes to the defensive player who has the biggest IMPACT (Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity).

This interview, conducted via phone call on April 1, was condensed and edited for clarity.

How I started

I started playing tackle football in a recreation league when I was 9 years old. My parents signed us kids up and I never stopped. During my sophomore year of high school, I got my first offer to play football in college at East Carolina University. The door opened for me to be able to play football and get an education.

My greatest challenge-turned motivation

My biggest challenge in life was finding out I was going to be a father when I was 19 years old. My whole life changed realizing that all of the things my mom and dad did to take care of us, now I have to do those things. Now my son, Kai, is what motivates me. He's why I wake up every day and work hard at my craft, to provide for him. He's given me even more of a reason to do what I do. Sometimes it's hard, but I've learned to put that "dad patch" on my shoulder with pride. One day, he's going to grow up and ask about my career, and I want him to look back at the example I set. So I'm working as hard as I can and to keep my name clean.

My favorite part of the game

Just the thrill and imposing my will on folks. I want to do more than make the league, and I'm nowhere near my peak. I want to expand my knowledge and be in the conversation for a gold jacket when it's all said and done.

