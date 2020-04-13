2020 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for all 32 teams

The Saints' roster is as solid as any in the league. I will not be shocked if they trade out of the first round to add to their limited trove of draft picks (five total), settling for depth rather than immediate starters. It would make the most sense to me for the Saints to pick former Georgia starter Jake Fromm in the second round, once they've traded down. However, Sean Payton could take a chance on Love's potential if the Utah State product is still available late in Round 1. The Saints traded their second-round pick to Miami last year to move up in Round 2 for offensive lineman Erik McCoy, so unless they pick up more assets, they'll be waiting until late in Round 3 to make their next selection. Enter an intriguing corner prospect like Robinson. Forget that he's under 5-foot-9 and is not an elite burner; the guy's simply a very good football player who will play in the NFL for a long time.