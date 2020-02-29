Draft prospect Laviska Shenault to undergo core surgery

One of this year's top receiving prospects is going under the knife ahead of the draft.

Former Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury that he played through this season, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. Dr. William Meyers from Philadelphia is expected to perform the procedure, Rapoport added.

The Buffaloes wideout's timetable for recovery is six to eight weeks, Rapoport reported. Shenault should be healthy well before the start of the 2020 season.

Shenault participated in the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, running a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and logging 17 reps in the bench press. Teams were informed of the injury and Shenault's surgery on Saturday morning.

Before his injury was known, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter listed Shenault as one of his losers from Day 1 of the combine.

"Shenault's run-after-catch ability is among the class' best, and no workout can (or should) take that away from him," Reuter wrote. "However, on this occasion, he was unable to close the gap on the top-end receivers in the class."

In 27 collegiate games over three seasons, Shenault racked up 191 touches for 2,223 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns.

In a deep receiving class, Shenault is NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks' No. 4 WR available and NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 24 overall prospect. Jeremiah called Shenault "arguably the best athlete in the entire draft class."

Unfortunately, the resilient Colorado WR won't be able to prove that at his pro day on March 11.